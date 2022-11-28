Cincy Jungle staff picks ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

Well, this sure is a prime time game. These two teams aren’t playing for much but draft position at this point. Both of these teams have only one of their last four games, and you might think “well someone has to win this one.” Well the Indianapolis Colts have one tie under their belt already this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers most recently got put to bed by the Cincinnati Bengals. After gaining a lead, their offense couldn’t get off the ground and took most of the third quarter to get their first first down of the half after the Bengals created a serious lead. Rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett was aided in the first half by a few questionable defensive penalties that kept drives going, but he was wildly inaccurate for most of the second half. He needs to bounce back in a big way for them to have a shot.

The Colts will be playing their third game with Jeff Saturday as their head coach. A strange hire after firing their head coach in the middle of the season. Saturday wasn’t on the coaching staff, and he wasn’t even coaching, period.

Still, they won his first game, but they have struggled offensively since then. They need to rely more on running back Jonathan Taylor throughout the game, but that has been a struggle to keep up for whatever reason.

Here is who the staff thinks will win Monday Night Football, as well as tonight’s open thread, so come join the fun!