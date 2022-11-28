Joe Burrow dishes out strong praise for Bengals offensive line

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up a massive win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and while the defense has gotten a ton of (deserved) credit, Joe Burrow is thanking a different position group. Burrow sang the praises of his offensive line, and rightfully so.

Joe Burrow on his OL (just one sack allowed today): "I mean, they are playing as good as anybody in the league. Our run game has really taken off. Our protection was awesome today. I had so much time to try to find guys and try to take off and make plays with my legs." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 27, 2022

After surrendering nine sacks in the 2021 divisional game, the revamped offensive line put together possibly their best performance of the season, against one of the better defensive lines in the NFL. With only one sack of Burrow allowed and mostly clean pockets all day, the offensive front gave Burrow all the time he needed to spread the ball around and make some really great throws.

Despite the early-season struggles, Frank Pollack’s unit looks to be coming together at the right time as the team begins a stretch of big games against playoff contenders. The struggles at the beginning of the season were expected, as the unit had no preseason work and very little training camp time working together with the same starting five, but as the stretch run begins, it looks as if the line we expected to see is rounding in to form.

Pollack deserves credit for some of the apparent changes in the blocking scheme, as well. We’ve seen a lot more pulls and traps by the offensive lineman in recent weeks than we saw in the first half of the season.

As they approach the gauntlet that is their remaining schedule, the line is doing exactly what they need to and that’s how Burrow has not only survived, but thrived without Ja’Marr Chase.