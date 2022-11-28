Bengals vs. Chiefs opening odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling after picking up their third win in a row with a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Bengals’ defense put together an impressive performance against Derrick Henry holding him to just 38-yards (2.2 per carry) on his 17 rushes for the game.

On top of that, it was a fantastic day for the offensive line. In the playoffs last year, Joe Burrow was sacked 9 times by the Titans. This time, he was sacked just once and had a ton of time in the pocket all game.

It will have been exactly 27 days since the Bengals’ last home game when the game kicks off next Sunday as they get set to face the Kansas City Chiefs, who currently hold the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals opened as 3-point underdogs against the Chiefs.

There is hope that star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will make his return this week for the AFC Championship game rematch, which would be huge for the offense that will have to score a lot of points to keep up with the high-powered Chiefs.

The Bengals will also be monitoring Joe Mixon’s availability this week after the concussion he suffered against the Steelers kept him out of the game against the Titans.

Both of the Bengals’ matchups against the Chiefs last season required second half comebacks. They will be looking to get out to a much quicker start this time around and hopefully win their third consecutive game against Mahomes and the Chiefs.