More positive vibes for Ja’Marr Chase returning this week vs. Chiefs

The return of Ja’Marr Chase is imminent, just in time for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 13 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Heading into Week 12, there was some hope Chase would be active vs. the Tennessee Titans. He was limited in practice all week and got the questionable designation before ultimately being ruled out due to his hip injury.

Thankfully, the Bengals expect Chase to play this week, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. It would be Chase’s first game since the October 23rd win over the Atlanta Falcons, as he’s missed four games since then, in which Cincinnati went 3-1.

From NFL Now: #Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is expected back this week. pic.twitter.com/4otvTGQjkl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

Chase originally suffered the injury vs. the New Orleans Saints, and it got worse in the win over Atlanta, leading to him being sidelined the next four games, as well as during the team’s Week 10 bye.

The Bengals are tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead at 7-4 overall, though Baltimore currently holds a head-to-head win. That has the Bengals currently in the No. 6 spot in the AFC playoff standings if they began today.

Possibly having a healthy Chase for the rest of the season could be the difference between Cincinnati making another postseason run or sitting at him for the whole thing.

Here’s to hoping we get to see Chase back at or close to 100% in this week’s AFC Championship rematch with Kansas City.

Zac Taylor not making promises on Ja’Marr Chase yet but it’s encouraging right now. pic.twitter.com/UDB704I81L — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 27, 2022

