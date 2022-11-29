Bengals right in the playoff mix, set to pick 23rd in NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals just went in to Tennessee and taught the Titans a few things about being physical.

The reward? Their playoff chances increased a bit more.

Now at 7-4, the Bengals would pick 23rd if the NFL Draft were to happen today. With Jonah Williams and La’el Collins coming around in recent weeks, there’s a chance they won’t be looking to go tackle in the first round. Cornerback is an obvious need. And a standout defensive tackle who can generate a rush would help as well. We’ll know a lot more about the direction they want to take after the season, of course.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) just defeated the Indianapolis Colts, which means they’d now receive the 12th pick (last week, they were on pace to get the 8th pick).

The Baltimore Ravens (7-4) lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and would now receive pick number twenty-one. And the Cleveland Browns, coming off a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers... still do not have a pick.

So what did the win in Tennessee mean? And will the defense be able to hold up against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs? We discussed that and more in our latest show:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: