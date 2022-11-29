Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered

Bengals High School Football Coach of the Week presented by Paycor

The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.

Bengals Notes: Boyd sees Brady-Manning in Joe-Patrick, Part III

"It's going back to that quarterback fight. I look at it like Manning and Brady," Boyd said Monday. "You can't stop them. It comes down to whoever excels and takes advantage of their opportunities in drives and scores points. These are the types of games that we have to take care of the football and not turn it over."

Bruising Bengals Send Physical Message In Win Over Titans

Because he led the Who-Dey chant last week when the Bengals celebrated a win in Pittsburgh, Irwin got to choose the player to do it in Nissan Stadium after the Bengals replicated last year's grimy and gorgeous win in the playoffs here with a win that put them squarely in this year's playoff picture as the co-leaders in the AFC North. After the Bengals had pushed back on Tennessee's second-ranked run defense with 108 yards and allowed its league-leading pressure just one sack of quarterback Joe Burrow, Irwin chose the most experienced offensive lineman in right tackle La'el Collins.

NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: Surging Bengals poised for another playoff run; red-hot Commanders continue climb

The Titans are known as perhaps the most physical team in the league. They are keyed by the power running of Derrick Henry and a defense that can attack the quarterback. But Sunday, the Bengals limited Henry to 38 yards on 17 carries and the Titans had one sack. Burrow threw for 270 yards, one touchdown and no picks, but he also ran nine times for 32 yards.

Has power in AFC North shifted to Bengals after Week 12? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discusses the AFC North division.

2022 NFL playoffs: Ranking all AFC wild card contenders, with Bengals and Jets on the rise

The NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape, as we are now 12 weeks through the regular season. The AFC is going to be fun to watch down the stretch. The Kansas City Chiefs have just about wrapped up the AFC West and the Tennessee Titans are in control of the South, but the North and East are totally up for grabs.

Ja’Marr Chase says a lot with a small message after watching Bengals beat Titans

Spoken like a guy about to get back from his absence and happy to see his team still has a fighting chance at a playoff spot and much more.

Report: Bengals plan for Ja'Marr Chase to return in Week 13

Last week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made some waves when he said in his Wednesday press conference that the Bengals were expecting Ja'Marr Chase to return for the club’s Week 12 matchup with Tennessee.

Around the league

2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; San Francisco 49ers hit top three

The Bengals went to Nashville and took out the Titans without the assistance of Joe Mixon (concussion) or Ja'Marr Chase (hip). It's the surest sign yet the defending AFC champions have found their way as the most difficult portion of the schedule arrives. "This is the kind of game that great teams win," said Joe Burrow, who threw for 270 yards and the go-ahead score to Tee Higgins early in the fourth quarter. Burrow, sacked nine times by a fearsome Tennessee pass rush in Cincinnati's Divisional Round win in January, was sacked just once on Sunday. And now the best news for Burrow: NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Chase is on target to return for Week 13's showdown with the Chiefs.

The First Read, Week 13: Players who could be stretch-run heroes; Chargers' staying power

This was the week when a valuable lesson was learned about life in the NFL as the postseason races intensify. The stars will always command the spotlight, but they aren't the only people who determine the outcomes. Sooner or later, an unexpected hero ascends to become an intricate part of a team's winning formula. It's those players that you have to keep an eye on at this time of year, as well.