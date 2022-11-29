Joe Burrow lovers get to go head-to-head for charity

Who loves Joe Burrow more, LSU fans or Bengals fans?

Well, we might have a better idea pretty soon.

The Cincinnati QB and former Heisman-winner in Baton Rouge has teamed with Ohio’s Where I’m From clothing designer and retailer to sponsor a line inspired by his college and professional careers.

Burrow’s charity, The Joe Burrow Foundation, is behind a campaign entitled “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good,” which will pit Bengals and Tigers fans against each other to see which group is stronger in its fandom for the 25-year-old superstar. This will be determined by the amount of purple and gold sold vs. the amount of orange and black sold.

Needless to say, all of that money will be donated to underprivileged and underserved children, namely those dealing with mental illness and food insecurity.

We are excited to partner with @WhereImFrom for a friendly, city-inspired apparel competition. Will you represent @LSU purple & gold or @Bengals black & orange? 100% of proceeds between now and Dec. 10 (@JoeyB's birthday) benefit our foundation: https://t.co/5U7Ivkhjvt pic.twitter.com/0bTMufQGJS — The Joe Burrow Foundation (@Burrowfdn) November 29, 2022

The competition ends on December 10, the birth anniversary of our sweet, sweet prince, Joseph Lee Burrow.

