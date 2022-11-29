Owen Carney and Tyron Johnson join Bengals practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed defensive end Owen Carney and wide receiver Tyron Johnson to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Carney, weighing in at 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds, is a rookie out of Illinois who originally signed with the Miami Dolphins as a college free agent in May. He was waived by the Dolphins at final cuts this year.

Johnson, standing at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds, is a third-year player out of Oklahoma State who was a college free agent signee of the Houston Texans in 2019. He has played in 26 career NFL games — 12 with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, five with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, and five with the Las Vegas Raiders in ’21, plus two with Las Vegas and two with Houston earlier this season. He was waived by the Texans on November 17th.

Johnson has 23 career catches for 422 yards (18.3 average) with three touchdowns.