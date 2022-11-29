Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Drue Chrisman joins the show!

One of the quiet keys in the Bengals’ big win over the Titans this week was with the special teams unit. While Evan McPherson usually gets the fanfare of that phase of the game for Cincinnati, Drue Chrisman’s punting was a quiet key to the win, too.

He joins the crew at “Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends” this week, talking about a number of topics. From his longtime ties to the region by playing at Ohio State and attending La Salle High School, to being thrust into the punting job midseason, they cover it all in a special interview.

As you know by now, Bengal Jim and Friends loves to give back to charity and support various causes. Steve and Julie Raleigh of Madi’s House also hop on the show to talk about their great cause, as the guys update them on the funds being raised.

Get the episode now on your favorite platform!