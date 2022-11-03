Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread

Thursday Night Football will be showcasing one of the hottest teams in the NFL this season, the Philadelphia Eagles. This unbeaten squad is going to be taking on the Houston Texans, who have won a single game so far this season.

A spade is a spade in this situation. On paper, this looks as one-sided of a matchup as we have seen this season. The Eagles just steam rolled the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and the Texans just got steamrolled by running back Derrick Henry last week.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has become a legitimate MVP candidate after Philadelphia traded for A.J. Brown this offseason to improve his weapons at the wide receiver position. Brown scored three times in the first half last week. Their defense has also only allowed two teams to score 20 points or more this season, which gives the team a great chance at winning.

Quarterback Davis Mills is leading Houston, but his top receiving target — Brandin Cooks — spent all of the tread deadline apparently wishing he’d be traded for with his activity on social media. He could be less than thrilled to be taking the field Thursday.

Running back Dameon Pierce has taken the reins as the starting running back and averaging 4.5 yards per carry, but how long can the Texans stick with the run to keep up with the Eagles?

Here is who the staff is going with for Thursday Night Football. This will also be today’s open thread.