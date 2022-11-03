Bengals News (11/3): Joe Burrow keeps it calm

Joe Burrow offers amazing quote on Bengals’ struggles

“As you play more football and you have more experience under your belt, you learn how to handle it,” Burrow said, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Just like last week we were the best offense in the league and now all of a sudden we stink and everyone thinks we’re gonna miss the playoffs and we’re gonna lose all these games. It’s such a roller coaster each week and I think part of being quarterback is staying even-keeled throughout the season, throughout games, because everything is so up and down and you kinda need that voice and that level-headed mindset on the team and that’s part of your job as quarterback.”

“I feel really good about where we’re at,” Burrow said, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.. “We’ve had some injuries and continue to have some injuries, but we’re also getting some guys back here hopefully pretty soon. We gotta right the ship until we get some of those guys back, gotta find ways to win games, guys gotta step up. That’s part of the NFL.”

After Wednesday's walk-through at the IEL Indoor Facility, Bengals cornerbacks coach Charles Burks stayed behind to do some running and he tweaked his hamstring to join many of his players as the walking wounded. Nothing major, he says. He'll be coaching Thursday and he thinks he'll be able to work out, too. He just wishes his own lineup for Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19) against the Panthers is more definitive.

"I think for the most part I've got the ball out quickly, and I think since Week 1, I've really done a good job taking care of the ball," said Burrow, who has thrown two interceptions since the opener and one came off Monday night's tip. "Last game we had some tough breaks in that department. But I think for the most part I'm playing smart, playing fast, getting the ball quickly and taking care of it."

The Texans have been competitive for three quarters most weeks, but this is not most weeks, and the final score is determined after four quarters. Lovie Smith's defense has quietly taken a step back this season, especially against the run. Davis Mills' conservative approach wasn't working with Nico Collins healthy and Brandin Cooks happy, and now neither is true. Meanwhile, the Eagles don't even need to pass when they have a historically good running game rolling. But they can pass, and they will!

The Seahawks dominated the league's October Players of the Month, which were released Thursday with Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III and first-year cornerback Tariq Woolen leading the way.

"That's really what we're here to do is go somewhere and win some games," Hockenson said Wednesday. "That's kind of the first time I've been able to say that." In one day, Hockenson took the elevator up from last place in the NFC North with the Lions (1-6) to first place in the division with the Vikings (6-1).

At face value, the Dolphins are certainly reaching deep in their pockets to keep Chubb, a player who has broken double-digit sacks just once in his career. The extension places Chubb among the top six edge rushers in average annual salary ($22 million per year), landing slightly ahead of former Broncos teammate Von Miller. Chubb's guaranteed money total is the fifth-highest at the position, per Over The Cap, while his deal is competitive with most everyone not named T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa or Myles Garrett.