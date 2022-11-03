The Bengals are big favorites vs. the Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals are in need of a bounceback performance against the Carolina Panthers after the disaster that was Halloween Night in Cleveland, and DraftKings Sportsbook seems to think they will do just that.

The Bengals (-7.5) have opened as big favorites to take on a Panthers squad that really hasn’t been able to get anything going this season. Even after a phenomenal play that looked to be a game-winner vs. Atlanta this past week, a celebration penalty snatched the victory away from them. The Baker Mayfield experiment looks to be over, as the team is rolling with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker.

The Bengals, mauled by injuries are coming off of their own letdown on Monday Night Football, but DraftKings still doesn’t think they will have any issues with the reeling Panthers squad. There will be no Ja’Marr Chase once again, but in reality, it is hard to imagine the offense looking worse than they did in his first absence. Judging by the 7.5-point spread, it looks like DraftKings expects them to find some success without their star wideout.

If you're in a state where you're eligible to bet on games (coming soon to Ohio on January 1st), here are some Bengals bets to take a look at for Sunday:

If you think this is the week Joe Mixon gets it going, you may bet the over on rushing yards for him. Currently, the over/under for Mixon on the ground is 66.5 yards. The current line for receiving yards for Mixon is 22.5

This is a pass-happy offense, so an over/under pf 1.5 touchdown passes for Joe Burrow could yield some success. Then again, an emergence from Mixon could throw a wrench in that.

Without Chase, many are expecting Tee Higgins’ role to grow. While it didn’t get off to the best start last week, a struggling Panthers team could be just what the doctor ordered. 75.5 receiving yards is the over/under for Higgins.

