The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Thursday, preparing for their matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Working on a short week, the team had a walkthrough Wednesday, and on Thursday, they went just with helmets and shorts.

For the Bengals, cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) was still out of practice after also missing Wednesday. Seen in a splint on his right pinky, Hilton was on the field and not dressed. No determination for Hilton’s status has been announced.

The defensive backfield needs help, and it appears it may be getting some, as Eli Apple (hamstring) was a full participant in practice after being limited Wednesday. With Chidobe Awuzie lost for the season, Hilton banged up and Tre Flowers (hamstring) not practicing again, depth in the defensive backfield is a real concern. Apple looks to be trending toward playing Sunday.

La’el Collins (illness) missed his second straight day, while Max Scharping (personal) was another offensive lineman not out there.

Players we already know are out for this matchup include Awuzie, Ja’Marr Chase (hip), D.J. Reader (knee) and Josh Tupou (calf).

For Carolina, offensive tackle Taylor Moton (rest), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness), tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness), cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) and safety Juston Burris (concussion) all missed practice Thursday, leaving their status in doubt.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. And as always, Who Dey!