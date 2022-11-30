Bengals Reacts Survey Week 13

Greetings Cincinnati fans!

Things certainly appear to be trending in the right direction for the Bengals, who began the season 0-2 but have since reeled off seven wins in their last nine games, including a three-game winning streak.

That will be put to the test this Sunday when the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs roll into Paycor Stadium. You know this is the game they’ve had circled on the calendar for quite sometime after losing to these very Bengals in the AFC Championship.

This is just one of several major tests awaiting the Bengals in their final six games, which also includes matchups at Tampa Bay, at New England, vs. Buffalo, and vs. Baltimore in the regular-season finale.

So, how confident do you feel about Cincinnati heading into this season-defining stretch? Let us know in this week’s Bengals Reacts survey and in the comments section!

