Bengals News (11/30): Zac Taylor trusts fans to fill Paycor Stadium

Taylor-Made Takes: 'I Don't Even Have To Ask. I Know Our Fans Are Going To Show Up.'

I think the fans feel that we need them. They're stepping up to the challenge, and that's been the case. Obviously, every game at this point is a big game. I don't even have to ask. I know our fans are going to show up and give us everything they can to give us an advantage.

Bengals Quick Hits: Hayden Hurst Chasing TE Records And Greats; How DJ Reader Changed Bengals Culture Vs. Run

The topic is Hayden Hurst after last Sunday's six catches kept him on pace with an ancient Bengals tight ends receiving record and currently kept him within one of the great Travis Kelce's 18 third-down catches that lead all NFL tight ends.

Bengals Roster Moves: New Additions to Practice Squad

Johnson (6-1, 193), a third-year player out of Oklahoma State University, originally was a college free agent signee of Houston in 2019. He has played in 26 career NFL games — 12 with the L.A. Chargers in 2020, five with Jacksonville in '21 and five with Las Vegas in '21, plus two with Las Vegas and two with Houston earlier this season. He has 23 career catches for 422 yards (18.3 average) with three TDs. Johnson was waived by the Texans on Nov. 17.

Prisco's Week 13 NFL picks: Chiefs get revenge on Bengals in one-point thriller; 49ers cool off Tua's Dolphins

This is a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from last January, a game won by the Bengals in Kansas City. The Bengals also beat the Chiefs at home last year. This Chiefs team is the best in the league right now. Patrick Mahomes and the passing game will be tough to stop. But so will Joe Burrow with Ja'Marr Chase back. This will be a shootout. Chiefs win a close one.

Ranking every Week 13 NFL game: Chiefs-Bengals AFC title game rematch among must-see matchups

Not only are there playoff implications, this is also an AFC Championship Game rematch from last season. The two met on Jan. 30, 2022, with the Bengals winning 27-24 in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl. If this Chiefs revenge game is as exciting as last year's matchup, we're in for a great game.

Watch: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up For Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Tennessee Titans

The 23-year-old finished with seven receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown in his return to his home state. Higgins was mic'd up for the game. Watch the video below.

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd on Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow matchup: 'I look at it like Manning and Brady'

"It's going back to that quarterback fight. I look at it like Manning and Brady," Boyd said Monday, via the team's official website. "You can't stop them. It comes down to whoever excels and takes advantage of their opportunities in drives and scores points. These are the types of games that we have to take care of the football and not turn it over."

Around the league

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after suffering lacerated kidney

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation.

2022 NFL season: Three teams better than their records going into Week 13; three that are worse

The more games you lose, the harder you make it on yourself to get into the playoffs. Teams that moan and whine about being better than their record don't have much ground to stand on in the actual standings. There's a bottom-line element to a team's record that absolutely can't be dismissed.

Three NFL teams that should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 offseason

San Francisco, which had started the 2021 campaign at 3-5, rallied to win four of its last five regular-season games and snag a wild-card slot. In the postseason this past January, the 49ers hit the road to upset the Cowboys and Packers, relying heavily on a diverse ground attack and suffocating defense, with Jimmy G in more of a game manager role. In the NFC Championship Game at Los Angeles, Garoppolo threw a pair of touchdown passes, allowing San Francisco to enter the fourth quarter with a 17-7 lead over the NFC West rival Rams. But the home team scored the final 13 points of the game, clinching the win by picking off a desperation pass attempt from Garoppolo.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' as recovery continues

The rookie overcame multiple gunshot wounds during an August attempted robbery or carjacking, missing just four weeks due to the injury. Now, Robinson is surging for the streaking Commanders, winners of three straight and six of their last seven games.