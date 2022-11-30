NFL Week 13 coverage map: Will Kansas City vs. Cincinnati be on your TV?

It’s finally here.

Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes III.

The AFC Championship game rematch.

In case you’ve forgotten how that went, here’s a little refresher:

So now... who gets to see this highly-anticipated game?

Well, thankfully, most NFL fans do, save those in California and some parts of Oregon, Nevada, and Arizona. (Map courtesy of 506Sports)

That beauty of a contest should serve as a good way of cleansing the palette for most Ohians, who will be tormented with the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on their screens for the early game.

Meanwhile, Fox will show a clash between the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles early in most of the Midwest and either the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Rams or the Miami Dolphins at the San Francisco 49ers late on the West Coast.

Lastly, the nationally-televised games for the week are...

Thursday Night: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Amazon)

Sunday Night: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys (NBC)

Monday Night: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN)

But let’s get back to what really matters: What can we expect from Burrow with the return of Ja’Marr Chase? And will the Bengals’ defense be able to slow down Mahomes, who is arguably more efficient than ever?

We discussed that and more in our latest show:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: