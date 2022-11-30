Tyler Boyd believes Burrow vs. Mahomes is NFL’s new Brady vs. Manning

Are Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes the two best quarterbacks in the NFL right now? One could certainly make the argument.

For that reason, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is comparing this Sunday’s matchup of Burrow and the Bengals vs. Mahomes and the Chiefs to a present-day Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning rivalry.

“It’s going back to that quarterback fight. I look at it like Manning and Brady,” Boyd told Bengals.com. “You can’t stop them. It comes down to whoever excels and takes advantage of their opportunities in drives and scores points. These are the types of games that we have to take care of the football and not turn it over.”

During Brady’s tenure with the Patriots and Manning’s with both the Colts and Broncos, the two quarterbacks found themselves locked in several crucial regular season and playoff battles.

All-time, Brady went 9-3 against Manning in the regular season, but Manning went 3-2 against Brady and the Patriots in the postseason.

From 2002-2016 before Manning’s retirement, either Brady’s Patriots or Manning’s team represented the AFC in the Super Bowl 10 times.

Sunday’s matchup will be just the second between Burrow and Mahomes. Burrow and the Bengals won both, first a 34-31 regular-season win in Cincinnati, then a 27-24 overtime win at Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

Each of the last three years, either Burrow or Mahomes has played in the Super Bowl, with Mahomes’ Chiefs winning Super Bowl 54 and making Super Bowl 55, then Burrow’s Bengals reaching Super Bowl 56.

Thus, we very well may be in the early stages of a Brady vs. Manning-like quarterback rivalry between Burrow and Mahomes.