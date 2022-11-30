Keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 13.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Everything to know for Week 13 at Paycor Stadium

For the second week in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals will have a rematch from the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs.

After edging the Tennessee Titans last week, the Bengals will get an AFC Championship Game rematch this week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Game time is set for 4:25 pm ET on CBS. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Kansas City as a 1.5-point favorite.

This will mark the third time the Bengals and Chiefs have squared off in 2022. The two faced off in Cincinnati late in the 2021 regular season, a game the Bengals won 34-31 with a walk-off field goal.

The two would meet again in the AFC Championship, where the Bengals again won with a field goal, this one in overtime to pull off the 27-24 victory.

Who will come away with the victory this time around?

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 13.