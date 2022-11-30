 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Chiefs at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Everything to know for Week 13 at Paycor Stadium

Keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 13.

Contributors: Cincy Jungle Staff
For the second week in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals will have a rematch from the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs.

After edging the Tennessee Titans last week, the Bengals will get an AFC Championship Game rematch this week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Game time is set for 4:25 pm ET on CBS. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Kansas City as a 1.5-point favorite.

This will mark the third time the Bengals and Chiefs have squared off in 2022. The two faced off in Cincinnati late in the 2021 regular season, a game the Bengals won 34-31 with a walk-off field goal.

The two would meet again in the AFC Championship, where the Bengals again won with a field goal, this one in overtime to pull off the 27-24 victory.

Who will come away with the victory this time around?

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 13.

12 Total Updates Since
Nov 28, 2022, 2:51pm EST