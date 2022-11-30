Chiefs safety Justin Reid makes a confusing prediction about matchup with Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs twice last season, once in the AFC Championship game.

As expected, it appears Chiefs players haven’t forgotten about those games and are looking for a bit of revenge.

There hasn’t been much put on record by Bengals players ahead of the rematch, but Chiefs safety Justin Reid made some bold (and confusing) predictions about how things will go on Sunday.

Asked #Chiefs safety Justin Reid about what he would've done differently against Cincinnati if he played with KC last year.



His words show just how motivated the team is about beating the #Bengals.



His words about Tee Higgins: "I'm gonna lock him down." pic.twitter.com/9W5Khndh1J — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) November 30, 2022

There is a lot to sort through on this. For one, he thought Hayden Hurst was Tyler Higbee, who plays for the Rams. Same position with sort of similar names, so that is an understandable mistake, one could say.

The reporter then throws out Tee Higgins’ name, so Reid just kind of runs with it. A tad confusing, considering he was talking about a tight end. Reid states that the Bengals will “will have him (Higgins) back,” but Higgins isn’t the Bengals receiver returning from injury this week. That would be Ja’Marr Chase.

Reid also states that Higgins is “more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker,” which I assume was a comment directed to a tight end and not a wideout.

“I’m gonna lock him down,” Reid says.

Maybe the Chiefs haven’t had a film session yet, leaving Reid to be a tad confused on who he’ll line up against when the Chiefs travel to Cincinnati.

It is likely that Hurst and Higgins will both see the interview and use it for some extra motivation.

This also led to some Twitter banter between Reid and Chase, which you can see below.

Here’s to the Bengals offense leaving no doubt about who they are.