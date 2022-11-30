Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon limited

If all goes to plan, the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense will have all their Week 1 starters playing against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Joe Mixon (concussion) were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice inside the team’s indoor facility. Chase spoke to reporters today regarding his potential return this weekend, and described feeling good last week, but not quite ready to play. This week, he seems to be much more comfortable.

“Feel great,” Chase said. “I don’t have no pains, no feelings right now in nothing I’m doing or I wouldn’t be practicing at all.”

Mixon, on the other hand, remains in the concussion protocol, but is expected to be cleared before the week’s over.

DJ Reader (ankle) was limited, and fellow defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) was a full participant, indicating he’s set to play for the first time in two months.

Several Chiefs players were listed on the team’s injury report, but most of them didn’t miss any part of practice. That wasn’t the case for wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness), and RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring). DB Deon Bush (elbow) was limited.