Ja’Marr Chase discusses his return for Bengals vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals will be returning a key piece to their offense this Sunday when they host the Kansas City Chiefs. If you are reading this, I’m sure you already know who it is.

Ja’Marr Chase has been sidelined with an injury the last several weeks, and upon his return in the AFC Championship rematch, he provided a noteworthy comment to how he is feeling going into Sunday.

“I don’t think I can be stopped, if I’m being honest,” Chase said Wednesday. “I’m out there playing football, playing my game. So when I’m in a rhythm, on a roll, the timing is there, and I’m just playing football.”

Chase was also asked about if he could have returned last Sunday in the win against the Tennessee Titans. He wanted to wait it out one more week, as he wasn’t feeling super comfortable just yet.

But when asked how he is feeling going into Sunday;

“I feel good man. I’m here at practice, I’m smiling, I feel good.”

Getting Chase back is obviously a huge addition to this offense against the Chiefs. Tee Higgins has stepped up his game to help fill his absence, but the explosive traits Chase possess are unmatched.

Going to be a fun one in the Queen City on Sunday.

