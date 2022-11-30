Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase in ESPN’s top players under 25 article

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently on a three-game winning streak and are getting set for an AFC Championship game rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Bengals have been dealing with an injury bug in recent weeks, but it looks like they will have two of the best young players in the league taking the field for the massive matchup.

On Tuesday, ESPN released their top 25 players in the league that are under 25 years old. For obvious reasons, Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker Micah Parsons came in at No. 1 overall.

However, it didn’t take long to see the first Bengal on the list, as wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase came in at No. 3 overall.

“Chase has been a go-to wideout since entering the NFL, as his chemistry with former college teammate Joe Burrow at quarterback propelled the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth in February. Chase has the power, speed, and big-play ability to become the next Terrell Owens. He has 19 receiving touchdowns in 24 career games and posted 1,455 receiving yards as a rookie last year. His return to the field from a hip injury could be a big factor in a late season push from Cincinnati.”

Before the injury, Chase was putting together another fantastic season for the Bengals as he had hauled in 47 receptions for 605-yards and 6 touchdowns. In his 24 career games, he has 128 receptions for 2,060-yards and 19 touchdowns.

Chase was the only Bengal to make the top 25, but another one of Cincinnati’s weapons, wide receiver Tee Higgins, was listed as an honorable mention.

“In the Bengals’ up-tempo attack, Higgins is a high-flying target who can run any route in the tree and sky over defenders to bring down tough contested catches. Higgins would be a No. 1 wide receiver for multiple teams around the league. He’s well on his way to a second straight 1,000-yard season.”

During the absence of Chase, Higgins has stepped up in a big way helping the Bengals get on their current winning streak.

For the season, Higgins has hauled in 57 receptions for 826 yards and four touchdowns. Now in Year 3, Higgins has 198 career receptions for 2,825 yards and 16 touchdowns.

You can check out the entire top 25 under 25 players from ESPN here.