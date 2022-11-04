Bengals vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It is hard to play worse than the Cincinnati Bengals offense played on Monday Night Football. Now on a short week they get to go back to Paycor Stadium — their fourth home game — to host the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Joe Burrow will need to get the offense going without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase playing. He was able to toss a touchdown to Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in garbage time, but the offensive line didn’t give him much time to make anything happen either. Maybe they can ride that late momentum.

Cincinnati’s defense will deal with a surprisingly productive team after they fired head coach Matt Rhule a few weeks ago and traded Christian McCaffrey. They are 1-1 in those games, but a missed extra point resulted in them losing in overtime rather than win from PJ Walker’s immaculate Hail Mary.

Can the Bengals fend off these scrappy Panthers?

Date/Time: Nov. 6th, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Series Leader: The Panthers lead the series 3-2-1

Streak: The Bengals have won or tied the last three meetings

Coaches vs. Opponent: Zac Taylor: (0-0). Steve Wilks (0-0)

TV Channel: FOX. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WXIX-TV (Ch. 19) in Cincinnati, WGRT-TV (Ch. 45) in Dayton and WDKY-TV (Ch. 56) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-byplay), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Fox Sports Live, or use a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

SB Nation Panthers site: Cat Scratch Reader

Rosters: CIN | CAR

Stats to Know: CIN | CAR

Weather: Clear in the mid 60s with a 0% chance of precipitation, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 7.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.