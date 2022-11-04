Bengals News (11/4): Chidobe Awuzie reflects on torn ACL

With Season Over, Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie Reflects: "I Was Crying'

Chidobe Awuzie, one of the linchpins of the Bengals Super Bowl run and an emotional fulcrum in the locker room, recalled Thursday how the emotion got the best of him.

Around the League

Ravens' Rashod Bateman to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will have season-ending surgery on his left foot.

Saints WR Michael Thomas to undergo toe surgery, not expected to play again this season

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery, a procedure that is expected to end his season, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday.

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter with Raiders, dies at 72

Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy, who averaged 42.4 yards over a 14-year career with the Raiders, has died at the age of 72.

Sources - Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to $110M extension

The Dolphins have signed newly acquired OLB Bradley Chubb to a contact extension through the 2027 season, the team announced Thursday. The deal is worth $110 million and incentives can boost it to $111.25 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Geno Smith to doubters amid his breakout year - I 'know what I can do'

Geno Smith, one of the league's most productive quarterbacks through eight weeks while leading the Seahawks to a 5-3 start, pushed back Thursday at the notion that his excellent play has come out of nowhere.