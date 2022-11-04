Panthers at Bengals Preview and Live Bengals Q and A!

We’ve got a special double episode of our podcast for you!
To help us preview the Week 9 matchup, we welcome in Jonathan DeLong of SB Nation’s Cat Scratch Reader! We’ll get to know this new-look Panthers team and what to look for with both teams facing injuries.
We are also going to be answering a few of your questions, so get them to us! You can do so by:
- A number of live chats and comment threads. On this post, the above-embedded YouTube video, Cincy Jungle’s Facebook and more.
- Call/Text (949) 542-6241.
- Email us at theobinsider@gmail.com.
- Tweet @BengalsOBI or @CincyJungle.
Join live at 5:15 p.m. ET at the above-embedded video, CJ’s Facebook page, or on Twitter.
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...