Bengals put Chidobe Awuzie on IR; make 3 other roster moves

Ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:
- Signed defensive tackle Domenique Davis off the practice squad to the active roster. Davis, a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July. He’ll help offset the loss of D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou to injury, as both players will be out at least one more week.
- Elevated cornerback Allan George and wide receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against Carolina. Both players are classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, they automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.
- Placed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on injured reserve. Awuzie, a sixth-year veteran, suffered a right knee injury in Monday’s game at Cleveland.
