Cincy Jungle Staff picks for Week 9 Sunday games and Bengals vs. Panthers pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t the only team looking to get back on the winning track in Week 9. Many teams that enjoyed a successful regular season last year aren’t as consistent this one.

One of the most note able is the Green Bay Packers, who are sitting at (3-5) on the season. Aaron Rodgers appeared to seriously contemplate retirement last offseason, and the offense as a whole is still trying to figure out how to fill the shoes of Davante Adams. They are going up against the Detroit Lions. They have a single win on the season and just offloaded T.J. Hockenson before the trade deadline, which kind of shoes where their expectations are. Seems like a good get right game for the Packers.

A matchup of NFC darlings from last year — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams — are both under .500 this season. Tom Brady and the Bucs offense just has not gotten off the ground. Matthew Stafford has also had issues behind an offensive line that just isn’t as good as last seasons. This game probably comes down to which of these quarterbacks are able to play the best, or at least not give the game away.

Sunday Night Football will be the Tennessee Titans headed into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans may have to have quarterback Malik Willis fill in again for Ryan Tannehill. It worked out last week as Tennessee rode Derrick Henry to a victory. That strategy may not work as well against a Patrick Mahomes led offense though.

Below, you can see who our staff chose for Sunday’s games. This will also be our Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers pregame thread, so come join the fun!

And as always, Who Dey Baby!!!