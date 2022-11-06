Bengals vs. Panthers inactives: Tre Flowers out, La’el Collins playing

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for today’s Week 9 game.

Here are the inactives for the Bengals.

WR Ja’Marr Chase

CB Mike Hilton

CB Tre Flowers

DT Josh Tupou

OL Jackson Carman

OL D’Ante Smith

RB Trayveon Williams

On Friday, Cincinnati already ruled out Chase, Hilton, and Tupou due to injury. La’el Collins and Flowers were questionable, and the former will play while the latter will not. Collins missed two practices this week due to an illness. Flowers suffered a hamstring injury last week.

At cornerback, the Bengals will start Eli Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Jalen Davis. Expect Dax Hill to see time off the bench as well. Rookie Allan George will also be active for the first time in his career.

For the Panthers, here’s who is out today.

WR Rashard Higgins

RB Chuba Hubbard

S Juston Burris

LB Arron Mosby

OT Larnel Coleman

TE Stephen Sullivan

Higgins, Hubbard, Burris, and Sullivan were all declared out on Friday. Cornerback Donte Jackson, who was questionable with an ankle injury, will play.