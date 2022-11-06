Bengals lose Chris Evans to knee injury

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one fan-favorite backup player for the rest of today’s contest vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Running back and kick returner Chris Evans was declared out with a knee injury. It happened early in the game, and probably on the opening kickoff return.

Evans has been called to get more playing time by fans for quite some time as his skill set seems to compliment the offense better as a pass protector and playmaker in the passing game.

The team will lean on Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine at running back, who are the usual players getting the majority of the playtime. The bigger change will likely be Trent Taylor replacing Evans as a kick returner, but Cincinnati’s defense hasn’t given the Carolina Panthers a chance to score for us to see. We probably won’t find out till after the game at this point.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: HB Chris Evans has a right knee injury. He has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022

