Dax Hill lost to shoulder injury in Bengals vs. Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the game against the Carolina Panthers extremely thin at defensive back — especially cornerback — and they may be even thinner.

Rookie defensive back Dax Hill was in coverage on the Panthers tight end during the touchdown for Carolina to open the second half. He had is right arm hanging low following the play and went directly into the medical tent. Now the first round pick has been declared OUT with a shoulder injury.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: S Dax Hill has a right shoulder injury. He has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022

The Bengals lost Chidobe Awuzie for the season last week. They also are without nickel corner Mike Hilton and Tre Flowers also got injured Monday Night. Cincinnati was fortunate to get Eli Apple back after missing the game against the Cleveland Browns, but the fact Hill was in the game during that situation shows how thin the team is at the position.

Cincinnati will likely bring in a few corners for tryouts during the bye week, but losing Hill could force a new face out there sooner than you’d like.