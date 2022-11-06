Joe Mixon makes history in Bengals’ win over Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals have been around for over 50 years. The list of players who have scored five touchdowns in one game is running back Joe Mixon. That is it.

Mixon started off the day with four touchdowns in the first half, which was already more than he had the entire season. However, after the Carolina Panthers scored to open the second half, Mixon was able to break off another big run outside for his franchise record fifth touchdown of the day.

With 153 yards on 22 carries and 58 receiving yards on four grabs, Mixon became just the sixth player in the Super Bowl era to total 200 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in a single game, according to CBS Sports. His big outing carried the Bengals to a 42-21 win over Carolina to get to 5-4 heading into the bye week.

In case you are curious, the NFL record for touchdowns in a game is six. There was some hope that the Bengals would let Mixon play long enough to break the record, but when the game got to 42-7, he came out of the game and didn’t get to tie the record.

Still, this was an incredible performance by Mixon, who reminded everyone he’s one of the best backs to ever suit up for the Bengals.

Put some respect in that man’s name.

Joe Mixon has broken the franchise record for most TDs in one game pic.twitter.com/22MrKNmUqp — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022

Players with 200+ yards and 5+ TD from scrimmage since 1990:



Shaun Alexander

Clinton Portis

Jamaal Charles

Jonathan Taylor

Joe Mixon pic.twitter.com/SaLGzVIQVx — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 6, 2022

JOE MIXON IS CARRYING YOUR FANTASY TEAM



: #CARvsCIN on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/1fT7ls0CIX pic.twitter.com/c788wvX2BV — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

Joe Mixon is the first player in Bengals history with 4 total touchdowns in a half.



Hope you didn't play against Mixon in fantasy today. His 45.1 first half points in PPR leagues are the most by any player IN A GAME this season. pic.twitter.com/Q4dLNr3OtH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 6, 2022

Joe Mixon finished with 53.1 fantasy points in half-PPR, just 3.3 points shy of the all-time record for a running back.



He only played 3 quarters. — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) November 6, 2022

Joe Mixon said he has blocked all the social media “shit” out. He’ll keep believing in himself. I’m still that high caliber player I know I am.” #Bengals pic.twitter.com/ap7811x85U — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 6, 2022

