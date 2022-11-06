 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joe Mixon makes history in Bengals’ win over Panthers

It isn’t every day you see this in the NFL, and we have never seen a Bengals’ player pull it off.

By PatrickJudis
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene-The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals have been around for over 50 years. The list of players who have scored five touchdowns in one game is running back Joe Mixon. That is it.

Mixon started off the day with four touchdowns in the first half, which was already more than he had the entire season. However, after the Carolina Panthers scored to open the second half, Mixon was able to break off another big run outside for his franchise record fifth touchdown of the day.

With 153 yards on 22 carries and 58 receiving yards on four grabs, Mixon became just the sixth player in the Super Bowl era to total 200 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in a single game, according to CBS Sports. His big outing carried the Bengals to a 42-21 win over Carolina to get to 5-4 heading into the bye week.

In case you are curious, the NFL record for touchdowns in a game is six. There was some hope that the Bengals would let Mixon play long enough to break the record, but when the game got to 42-7, he came out of the game and didn’t get to tie the record.

Still, this was an incredible performance by Mixon, who reminded everyone he’s one of the best backs to ever suit up for the Bengals.

Put some respect in that man’s name.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views. And as always, Who Dey!!!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers: What to know for Week 9 at Paycor Stadium

View all 26 stories

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...