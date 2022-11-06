Twitter reactions to Bengals’ beatdown of Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals took care of business.

It was more than that though. After being lit up by the Browns, entering the third quarter of that game down 25-0, the Bengals needed to show fans that this team is capable of playing at a high level. Their 42-21 over the Carolina Panthers win did that.

Not only did it renew faith in the team, but it renewed the perception of Joe Mixon. Mixon has struggled this season, having not topped 82 rushing yards in a game. His 54 yards per game average was the lowest since his rookie season.

After Sunday, fans will likely forget about those early-season issues, although they will still loom large in the coming weeks. Mixon ended the day with 153 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 22 carries. He chipped in 4 receptions for 58 yards and another touchdown as well.

That said, the Bengals have now pushed their record on the season to 5-4. Let’s dive into some of the best tweets from Sunday.

Joe Mixon has broken the franchise record for most TDs in one game pic.twitter.com/22MrKNmUqp — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022

Joe Mixon just stood up on the #Bengals bench and counted "1, 2, 3, 4, 5" with the fans to celebrate his fifth touchdown of the game. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 6, 2022

How many TDs did Joe Mixon score in the first half? pic.twitter.com/UBuQxDRToO — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) November 6, 2022

Bengals points at halftime: 35

Panthers total YDS at halftime: 32 pic.twitter.com/G77wxr80uY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2022

This is the kind of game these guys need. Win big and build confidence. — Texas Bengal (@Bigjake403) November 6, 2022

The bengals have benched all starters from offense!!! This never happens. — Brandon Murphy (@BrandonMMurphy) November 6, 2022

If you would have told me before the game that Mixon would be one of the biggest keys to winning this game I would have laughed at you. I'm happy to eat that crow. Who Dey! — Texas Bengal (@Bigjake403) November 6, 2022

This one may take the crown though.

Then... some small concerns.

What is going on with @McPherson_Evan this season? Good snaps. Good holds. Missing stuff he was able to make blindfolded last season. Not an outright criticism. It’s more of a concern. Is everything ok?#Bengals #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/adJ7Sr0v2n — Brian Hoyt (@OhioBrian) November 6, 2022

I better not find out who messed with my dear, sweet Evan... #Bengals #CINvsCAR — Whitney (@BengalsWhitney) November 6, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals’ S Daxton Hill suffered a shoulder injury and has been ruled OUT. pic.twitter.com/wgQogcWeC7 — NFL Football Everything (@nflfootballeve1) November 6, 2022

