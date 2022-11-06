 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Bengals’ beatdown of Panthers

Mixon went off, and Twitter seemed to bounce back in favor of the Bengals’ star back.

By NathanBeighle
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals took care of business.

It was more than that though. After being lit up by the Browns, entering the third quarter of that game down 25-0, the Bengals needed to show fans that this team is capable of playing at a high level. Their 42-21 over the Carolina Panthers win did that.

Not only did it renew faith in the team, but it renewed the perception of Joe Mixon. Mixon has struggled this season, having not topped 82 rushing yards in a game. His 54 yards per game average was the lowest since his rookie season.

After Sunday, fans will likely forget about those early-season issues, although they will still loom large in the coming weeks. Mixon ended the day with 153 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 22 carries. He chipped in 4 receptions for 58 yards and another touchdown as well.

That said, the Bengals have now pushed their record on the season to 5-4. Let’s dive into some of the best tweets from Sunday.

This one may take the crown though.

Then... some small concerns.

