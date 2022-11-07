Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

It seems so much longer ago than it actually was that Andy Dalton and A.J. Green were absolutely destroying the Baltimore Ravens during their era with the Cincinnati Bengals. Now Dalton is on his third team in as many seasons, this time with the New Orleans Saints. Dalton will be looking to reclaim that title as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens head to New Orleans for Monday Night Football.

This has been kind of a surprising week. The 2022 season has been full of twist and turns, so while on paper, this game appears to be a mismatch, we just saw the New York Jets upset the Bills, the Packers drop yet another game to what appeared to be an inferior team and the Kansas City Chiefs going to overtime against the Malik Willis led Tennessee Titans. Could this be another game that we look back on as a huge surprise this week and see the Ravens fall back into line with the Bengals in the standings for the AFC North.

Here is who the staff took. Check out all of the odds for the game on DraftKings Sportsbook. This is also tonight’s open thread, so come join the fun!

