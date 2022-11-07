Zac Taylor provides several injury updates as Bengals’ bye week begins

The bye week has arrived at a great time for the Cincinnati Bengals. With eight games remaining in the season, the week off should allow a couple of key players to recover from injury.

Ja’Marr Chase’s hip remains the biggest question mark for the team, and while head coach Zac Taylor couldn’t provide an update on his No. 1 receiver, he did speak on a few other injuries.

Dax Hill and Chris Evans both left Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers due to injury, and both will be week-to-week following the bye.

Hill injured his shoulder, and Evans suffered a knee injury early in the game. It’s safe to assume both will miss Week 11’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That game might be D.J. Reader’s return. Taylor was “optimistic” about Reader returning sooner than later, and they’ll make a decision on the star nose tackle next Monday. Reader has been on the Reserve/Injured list since after Week 3 with a knee injury.

Mike Hilton was another starter who missed Sunday’s game, and he revealed to local reporters that he had minor surgery to repair three fractures and a damaged ligament in his left pinkie finger. Fortunately, the veteran cornerback plans to return for the Steelers game in two weeks.

We’ll get more injury updates when the bye week concludes next week.