Bengals News (11/8): Brian Callahan’s edge

Bengals Notes: Mike Hilton's Iron, OC Callahan's Edge; Darrin Simmons' Bye Decision

But Callahan, like the Bengals other two coordinators, has become a head coaching candidate because he knows when to get out an East Coast edge. He used it so effectively in his weekly Saturday morning meeting that running back Joe Mixon publicly praised him after Sunday's Bengals-record five touchdowns.

Evan McPherson’s struggles aren’t worrying Bengals just yet

McPherson missed his only attempt during a blowout win over the Panthers last weekend, one that admittedly came from nearly 50 yards out. That wouldn’t normally be too concerning, but he had missed another kick and an extra point during the loss to the Browns the week prior.

How Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Panthers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Bengals offense dominated during Sunday’s 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, scoring 35 points in the first half alone.

Joe Mixon: Brian Callahan 'Came in With an Edge' During Saturday Meeting

The Bengals top running back tallied 153 yards rushing and five total touchdowns against the Panthers. Mixon told multiple outlets this week that Callahan had a long night dealing with sick kids on Friday and lit a fire under his offensive unit at the ensuing meeting.

Bengals CB Mike Hilton reveals finger injury required surgery

Turns out Hilton needed surgery to address the issue, which was a fracture in three different places on his pinkie, according to The Athletic’s Jay Morrison. Hilton says the development won’t hold him out of the team’s post-bye clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his former team.

Bengals offer injury updates on Dax Hill, DJ Reader and Chris Evans

Meaning, the Bengals are lucky to have a bye week right now. It won’t get them back someone as important as No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie, but three key names — and one top-five player at his position (Reader) — could be back for Week 11 against the Steelers.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

It appears Joe Mixon has returned from the wilderness. The running back, who hadn't looked like himself for much of the season, went supernova against the Panthers -- piling up 211 total yards and five touchdowns in a 42-21 rout. The Bengals would love to see Mixon start stacking performances like this against better competition, but the back's Week 9 explosion is a huge relief for an offense that was looking vulnerable after the double-jab of Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury and a humbling Halloween night loss to the Browns. Joe Burrow is the type of star quarterback who can carry teams in trying times, but Mixon needs to be himself to make Cincy a credible Super Bowl contender. Sunday was, well ... promising on that front.

The First Read, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes' night a reminder QB position is key; Bears unlocking Fields

Anybody who watched the Tennessee Titans' 20-17 overtime loss to Kansas City on Sunday Night Football understood one simple reality: It's hard to win in this league when you can't throw. The Chiefs had an elite quarterback running their offense in Patrick Mahomes. The Titans were doing what they always do, relying on workhorse running back Derrick Henry to lead their team while letting the quarterback -- in this case, rookie signal-caller Malik Willis, filling in for starter Ryan Tannehill -- play a supporting role. In other words, Tennessee could create an opportunity to win, but the Chiefs had the ultimate weapon for achieving that feat.

Tom Brady looking forward to 'epic' atmosphere in Germany against first-place Seahawks

The match will be the first-ever international game featuring two teams that lead their divisions. The 6-3 Seahawks have the best record in the NFC West, while the 4-5 Bucs are ahead via a tiebreaking win over the Falcons.

Saints' Dennis Allen never considered benching Andy Dalton: 'I'm looking at this as a bad day at the office'

The issues weren't all on Dalton, but the QB doesn't do enough to lift those around him. He missed a wide-open Marquez Callaway in the end zone near the end of the first half and had several balls batted at the line, including one intercepted by Justin Houston to seal the Saints' fate. Dalton is, as he's always been, a quarterback who is only as good as the playmakers and line surrounding him. And right now, that isn't good enough for New Orleans.