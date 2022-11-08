Bengals’ upcoming game at Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football

Coming off their bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this season, but at a different time than originally scheduled.

The game has been moved out of NBC’s Sunday Night Football 8:20 slot to a 4:25 kickoff on CBS, switching with the Chiefs-Chargers game.

Bengals-Steelers on Week 11 has been moved out of the Sunday Night Football slot. Will now be at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 8, 2022

The Bengals have played in three primetime games so far this year and have lost two of them, both to AFC North teams on the road. This ensures they’ll get a divisional road game that’s not played under the lights.

Cincinnati has one remaining primetime game left on the current schedule when they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 17, but this change opens the door for another primetime game to be scheduled as well against one of several playoff-contending teams left on their schedule. The Chiefs aren’t one of them as they have now hit their maximum amount of primetime games.

What do you think of the Bengals and Steelers getting flexed out of primetime? Let us know in the comments!