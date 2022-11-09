Bengals Reacts Survey Week 10

Finally, the Cincinnati Bengals have hit a much-needed bye week to rest and recover heading into the biggest stretch of the regular season.

And thankfully, it will come following a victory, as the Bengals just manhandled the Carolina Panthers en route to a 42-21 victory that frankly wasn’t as close as the final score suggests.

This was also Cincinnati’s first win without Ja’Marr Chase in the starting lineup. Chase is still recovering from a significant hip injury that could keep him sidelined a few more weeks, but he is expected to return at some point in late November or early December.

So, what say you Bengals fans? Are you confident in this team heading into the second half of their season? Let us know in the Bengals Reacts Survey below!

