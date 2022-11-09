NFL Week 10 odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are off this week, but the NFL doesn’t take a break.

Week 10 has a ton of juicy matchups for those that partake in betting on games. These spreads also give a great indication on how the odds makers see these games going, which they are usually good at doing.

The Biggest spread belongs to the Eagles with 11 points on the Commanders, according to Draft Kings Sportsbook. Philadelphia has proven to be one of the most complete teams in the NFL, and they get the rare extra long week of having a Monday Night Football matchup following a Thursday Night Football game. Washington is coming off a very close game against the Vikings, though.

There are two games with 2.5 point spreads, and they are both “road” teams. The quotations are because the Bucs are technically the road team in the NFL’s first game in Germany against the Seahawks. The other one is a bit more surprising with the Saints favored slightly in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. Andy Dalton is coming off an ugly Monday Night Football game, but the Steelers aren’t what they used to be. It will be interesting to see how those play out.

Here are Draft Kings Sportsbooks opening odds for Week 10

So, who do you have winning in NFL Week 10? Let us know in the comments section!