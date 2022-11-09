Bengals News (11/9): Former Bengal connected to $2 billion lottery ticket

Bengals Roster Moves: Davis Signed to Practice Squad

Davis (6-2, 326) is a first-year player who spent the first seven games on the team's practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for Week 8 at Cleveland (standard elevation) and signed to the active roster for Week 9 vs. Carolina. He was waived Monday and cleared waivers today.

Bengals Quick Hits: Chrisman Poised For Debut If Called; Reader Close; Eli's Clinic

The Bengals broke after Tuesday's walk-through on the Paycor Stadium field, leaving the coaches to work Wednesday before they break, too. When they return on Monday to prep for the Steelers, special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons could promote Chrisman from the practice squad for that first NFL game in place of slumping 14-year vet Kevin Huber.

NFL Week 11 flex scheduling changes: Chiefs-Chargers and Bengals-Steelers moved to new times - CBSSports.com

The Kansas City Chiefs were scheduled to face their divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on Nov. 27, but that will be moved to prime time (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers were originally in the Sunday Night Football slot when the schedule was released, but that divisional game was moved to the 4:25 p.m. ET slot on CBS.

Punter Change Coming? Darrin Simmons Hints at Potential Switch During Cincinnati Bengals' Bye Week

"We've constantly been evaluating this whole thing. Obviously, our punting game has got to improve," Simmons said on Monday. "We're not getting out of it what we need to get out of it, in terms of flipping the field. It's something we'll take a look at over this bye week and try to figure out what the best thing is going forward. I want to do what’s right for the team. We got to do what’s right by the team. Whether that’s Kevin punting, we’ll try to figure it out. That's something we'll talk about; I'll think about. We've got however many days to figure that out, but this is something that has sort of been building over some time, for sure. We've got to do something to put our team in a good spot to control field position, and we've got to be better with that."

Domata Peko's Father-In-Law Sells $2 Billion Lottery Ticket

There's a Bengals connection to the $2.05 billion winning Powerball ticket. The father-in-law of former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko owns the LA county gas station where the winning ticket got sold.

Around the league

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 at midseason

The Chiefs have faced playoff contenders in their last two games, earning victories over the 49ers on the road in Week 7 and the Titans at home on Sunday night. The Chiefs' run game has been lackluster for much of the season, but luckily they have this guy named Mahomes to cover up any offensive deficiencies. Mahomes threw for over 400 yards in both of those victories, but he's also getting it done with his legs. Against the Titans, Mahomes led the Chiefs with 63 rush yards, including a 20-yard scramble to convert on third-and-17 and a 14-yard TD run. He converted the game-tying two-point try, too. There's nothing this guy can't do.

Raiders releasing former first-round safety Johnathan Abram

As with all players cut after the trade deadline, Abram is subject to waivers. The safety is due just over $1 million in base salary for the remainder of the final year of his rookie contract. Any claiming club would take on the rest of the contract. If Abram clears waivers, he would be a free agent.

Bill Belichick addresses Shaquille Leonard, C.J. Mosley knowing Patriots' plays: 'We definitely want to prevent that'

"We definitely want to prevent that," Belichick said Tuesday, via team transcript. "I thought that there were two or three plays for sure that Leonard really got a big jump on and stopped us basically on those plays. [C.J.] Mosley got a couple of those a couple weeks ago in the Jets game."

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth

Is Jonah Williams still in line to be the left tackle next season? He’s been up and down and could be kicked inside (or to the right side) if his regressed play continues. Plus, he’ll be playing on his fifth-year option in 2023, so the Bengals must supplement the position in case he’s not re-signed long-term.