This “clinic” play by Eli Apple got Lou Anarumo’s attention

The pass defense was supposed to be doomed when Chidobe Awuzie went down. So far, that hasn’t happened.

By Dadio Makdook
Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare-The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Imagine two years ago hearing that a team with Eli Apple as its CB1 would hold a starting quarterback to three completions on 10 attempts for nine yards and two interceptions.

Well, that’s exactly what happened for the Cincinnati Bengals against P.J. Walker and the Carolina Panthers.

After the team lost Chidobe Awuzie to an ACL injury against the Cleveland Browns and Mike Hilton went down with a pinky injury, Apple immediately became the only reliable corner on the team. Thankfully, he has all the confidence in the world.

Following the injury, Apple said, “It’s about picking up that next guy, getting focused, and doing whatever you can to be the best team you can be.”

And then he went out and backed it up. While it was Jessie Bates who made the interception here, Apple received great praise from Lou Anarumo for his awareness and Cover 2 technique.

As a result of Apple stepping up and assuming Awuzie’s role as a leader, the Bengals had their best first half of defense of the entire year.

