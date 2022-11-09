Joe Mixon named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been named the Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, the league announced Wednesday.

Mixon rushed for 153 yards on 22 attempts (7.0 average) with four touchdowns, while also catching four passes for 58 yards and a score. He led all AFC players in rushing yards in Week 9, and his 211 yards from scrimmage marked a career high. Mixon’s four rushing TDs were the most by an NFL player in a single game this season and tied RB Corey Dillon (Dec. 4, 1997) for the Bengals single-game record. His five total TDs set a team record for a single game.

Mixon became the sixth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 200 scrimmage yards and five total TDs in a game. He is also the third player in the Super Bowl era with at least four rushing TDs and one receiving TD in a game, joining Shaun Alexander (Sept. 29, 2002) and Jonathan Taylor (Nov. 21, 2021).

Mixon also surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards on the game’s opening drive, making him the fifth player in Bengals history and the eighth active NFL player to reach the 5000-yard milestone.

This is Mixon’s third career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He won it in Week 4 of the 2020 season vs. Jacksonville, and again in Week 12 of the 2021 season vs. Pittsburgh. Bengals players have combined to win four weekly awards this year, with Mixon joining defensive end Trey Hendrickson (Defensive, Week 3), kicker Evan McPherson (Special Teams, Week 4) and quarterback Joe Burrow (Offensive, Week 7).

