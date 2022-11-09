The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Bye-Bye Happiness

The Cincinnati Bengals came through in a big way in Week 9. Despite a myriad of injuries and coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Browns, Zac Taylor and Co. thrashed the Carolina Panthers, 42-21.
On this week’s show, we re-hash the big win and look ahead to after the team’s bye week. On tap:
— Who were the best linemen this week?
— What changed in the run game to bring such a rise in success?
—A midseason report card and a look at key stats and records from last year, as compared to 2022.
—What should we expect to see after the bye?
—And more!
Join us at the special time of 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, or catch it on your favorite streamer afterward!
