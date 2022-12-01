Bengals News (12/1): Ja’Marr Chase details injury recovery and new perspective it gave him

Bengals News

Bengals Quick Hits: Chase Hoping He'll Play; Mixon Still In Concussion Protocol

Chase recalled he hyperextended his right leg catching a 15-yard touchdown late in the third quarter in that Oct. 16 win before he streaked for 60 yards to score the winning touchdown with 1:57 left in the game. But that he's preparing like he's going to play this week.

Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette are Bengals' next Rulers of the Jungle

Moxley, the former All Elite Wrestling World Champion, grew up in Cincinnati and returned to the Queen City with his wife to raise their daughter. Paquette also works for AEW as a backstage interviewer and hosts the Bengals podcast, "Renee All Dey."

Ja'Marr Chase injury gave him a new perspective for Bengals

Chase learned about his injury and his recovery process. He considered his future in the NFL. He did rehab work, played Grand Theft Auto and watched the Bengals. He also spent time with family, with his mother making sure he was eating and moving as much as he could.

Bill Simmons Offers Up Big Praise For Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

"Watching football on my couch every Sunday, Burrow's got a little something something, like he had last year," Simmons said on his podcast. "There's a swagger with him again, that you know, betting against him today. I really felt like I was f------in the fourth quarter, like the way he was carrying himself was like 'god d--nit, this guy is going to come down and score.'"

Bengals Film Breakdown: Tee Higgins Showed He's A Star During 4 Game Stretch Without Ja'Marr Chase

Over the past four games, Higgins caught 26 out of his 36 targets for 371 yards and two touchdowns. Four games is about a quarter of a season, but if you extrapolate those numbers over a 17 game pace, he'd be on pace for 110 catches, 1,577 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Chiefs player gets names wrong, gives Bengals bulletin board material

Justin Reid then threw out the word “finesse” while talking about Tee Higgins, who he described as a bad blocker before saying he’d shut him down.

Aaron Rodgers to consider idea of QB switch if Packers are eliminated with 'open mind'

If the 4-8 Green Bay Packers become officially knocked out of playoff contention, Aaron Rodgers said he understands that a conversation will almost certainly be had about his status for the remainder of the season.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson leaves practice with quadriceps injury

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson left practice early to receive treatment for a quad injury -- the third straight week that he's been on the injury report.

Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss his first game due to injury in his career.

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2022; new low for Russell Wilson

Cowboys star Dak Prescott has reached a new high in Marc Sessler's quarterback rankings. Has struggling Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson hit bottom? See the complete Week 13 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

Kyler Murray, Patrick Peterson exchange pleasantries - ProFootballTalk

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Muray,” Peterson said. “That’s just a matter of fact.”

Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett downplay rumblings of division in Broncos locker room

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson downplayed a recent report that Wilson had lost support in the Denver locker room.