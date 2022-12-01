Bengals will again wear orange against Chiefs

Like they did in Week 17 last year, the Cincinnati Bengals will be wearing orange jerseys, black pants, and orange socks against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Hopefully the result is the same. In that game, Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards, including 266 yards and four touchdowns to Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals went on a 17-3 run in the second half to win 34-31 on an Evan McPherson field goal as time expired. That win got Cincinnati into the postseason and allowed the Bengals to rest Burrow and other starters in Week 18.

Overall, the Bengals have found a lot of success in this jersey/pants combo, going 9-1 in franchise history, according to The Athletic’s Jay Morrison.

The orange jerseys return this week for the #Bengals.



And yes, I have a spreadsheet for that.



They are 27-8 in orange jerseys, and 9-1 in the orange jersey, black pants combo they'll be sporting Sunday against the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/YivMSFDnX4 — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) November 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs will be wearing white jerseys. The colors of their pants and socks have yet to be officially announced. But that should not be interpreted to mean a lack of preparation on behalf of head coach Andy Reid. Indeed, the pants and socks colors of choice are likely already known within the organization.

Are you excited for this matchup? Let us help you get prepared by breaking it down!

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: