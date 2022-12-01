The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Not Your Average Joes

As it was last week with the “Titan-ic” rematch against Tennessee, the Bengals face another high-profile go-around with a familiar foe. The Kansas City Chiefs head to Paycor Stadium to both exact revenge for two losses to the Bengals last season and assert further AFC playoff seeding advantage.

There is so much to break down in this one that we had to bring in former Chiefs offensive lineman and current BLEAV in Chiefs co-host, Joe Valerio. Aside from playing in Kansas City for five seasons, he also had the privilege of blocking for Joe Montana for a couple of years, so he knows a thing or two about marquee football matchups and premier players.

We talk revenge, what he saw last year in the two games, what’s different about both teams this year and much more! Join us Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET for the live show, or else catch it on your favorite streamer afterward!