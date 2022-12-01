Ted Karras and La’el Collins call out Titans players for cheap shots vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up a huge road win on Sunday over the Tennessee Titans.

However, while the Bengals were in victory formation to knee out the game, the Titans were extra aggressive and that led to a little scuffle as the game came to a close.

That led to a viral moment from Ted Karras as he was running off the field as he was clearly upset with the way the Titans acted.

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com asked Karras about that and the Bengals’ center didn’t hold back.

“It was Jeffery Simmons,” Karras said. “That’s their right, but usually protocol (is not to do that) and we have the right to let them know how we feel about that.”

Hobson also asked right tackle La’el Collins about it.

“The linemen were a little mad we got after them,” Collins said. “They were cheap shotting when we were taking a knee. We were saying. ‘Game’s over, y’all lost. Don’t take cheap shot at our guys.’”

Emotions were high in a game that felt more like a playoff game, but that is no excuse to potentially injure someone when the game is already over.