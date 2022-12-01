Bengals vs. Chiefs Injury Report: Chase and Mixon still limited; JuJu returns to practice

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field today, preparing for Sunday’s huge matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. For the Bengals, some important names have been on the injury report over the last week, so here is the Thursday update.

Joe Mixon was again limited. As he works through concussion protocol, things are looking up for Mixon. He was unable to practice at all in Week 11, so him being limited shows he’s making progress. His status Friday will be more indicative of his chances to go Sunday.

Wideout Ja’Marr Chase (hip) was also limited, but the expectation is he’ll play Sunday. The thought was Chase would return in Nashville last week, but he ultimately decided to play it safe and give himself another week. After his two performances against Kansas City last season, Chase will be a huge boost for the Bengals offense as they take on the top seed in the AFC.

Full participants on the report were offensive tackle La’el Collins (rest) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf). Rest days have become common for Collins, but Tupou looks to be on track for his first action in over a month. He was filling in admirably while D.J. Reader was out before banging up his calf.

Speaking of Reader, he popped up on the injury report, but was limited on Wednesday before missing Thursday’s practice for personal reasons. One would assume Reader is good to go, but it is a situation to monitor when practice kicks off on Friday.

For the Chiefs, wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (illness) was among the list of full participants, setting him up for his return to Cincinnati for the first time since, well, you probably know.

The Chiefs may be without the speed of receiver Kadarius Toney, as he missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury.

Aside from that, Kansas City is looking healthy before making the trip to Paycor Stadium.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!