Bengals fans remain confident following win over the Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL right now as they are winners of 4 straight, and 6 of their last 7, including a 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

Now officially into December football, teams need to start hitting their stride for the playoff push and it looks like the Bengals are doing just that.

With the current winning streak, the confidence the fans have in the direction of the team is sky high with 98% of fans confident.

It has been a steady rise since the week 9 low point following the Bengals’ Monday night blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals’ defense has been outstanding all season, and now it looks like the offense has caught up to the defensive unit as Joe Burrow is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Bengals however as they have a home game against the Browns on Sunday before hitting the road to face the Buccaneers and Patriots. Then they return home for the Bills and Ravens to close out the season.

Aside from the Buccaneers, the rest of their schedule is against AFC teams still pushing for playoff spots and division championships, giving the Bengals a chance to make massive statements to close out the regular season.

