Bengals News (12/10): Joe Burrow’s MVP case growing

Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Browns

The Bengals will try to win their fifth straight when they take on the Browns on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The game airs at 1 p.m. on CBS. Here are five things to watch:

Joe Burrow And Hall-Of-Famer Kurt Warner Go Way Back With Similar Styles And Stats

They are calling MVP candidate Joe Burrow "Joe Cool," these days in honor of Joe Montana. Pure Hall of Fame irony that the current Bengals quarterback has lifted the nickname of the man who beat the Bengals twice in the Super Bowl before Burrow took them there in the last minute again back in February.

Cincinnati Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Just Keep Climbing Toward Top Of AFC North - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Joe Burrow for NFL MVP? Making a case for the Bengals’ QB - The Athletic

A win over odds-on favorite Patrick Mahomes in Week 13 is a big boost, but the numbers are there as well.

Around the League

Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I don't see the point' in playing in regular season

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent following visits to New York, Buffalo and Dallas. Joining Prime Video's "TNF in The Shop" for Thursday Night Football, Beckham said at this point he's targeting a return for the postseason only.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley questionable with neck injury

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles because of a neck injury.

Titans WR Treylon Burks ruled out Sunday against Jaguars

Tennessee Titans WR Treylon Burks, who suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable, expects to play

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans because of a left toe injury, but indications are that he will start.

Maxx Crosby on Raiders' latest collapse against Rams: 'I just feel bad for the fans'

Thursday night's epic 17-16 loss to Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams marked the fourth game the Las Vegas Raiders have lost after building a 13-plus point lead this season.