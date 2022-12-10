Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase gets hit with fine for taunting penalty vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off their third victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in the past two seasons this past Sunday. It is clear these two teams have put together some great close games, but that also leads to some extracurricular things after the whistle blows.

Fortunately, this time around it was centered around Chiefs safety Justin Reid claiming he could shut down a member of the Bengals before clarifying later on Twitter that he could put the clamps on anyone.

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught wind of the talking, and he made sure to let Reid know that it was heard. He also gave him a nickname I’m not sure he will be able to shake among the Bengals’ fan base, tuna in a can.

It didn’t take long for Chase to acknowledge Reid on the field after fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins forced his way into the end zone early one. He made it rain on Reid and caught a 15-yard penalty during the game and has now been fined for the infraction.

Chase was fined $15,914 for the stunt, but he gave us as fans a memory we won’t forget whenever Reid and the Chiefs are on the schedule.